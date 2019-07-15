Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Analysts See $-0.63 EPS; Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 68 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 67 decreased and sold their positions in Acadia Realty Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 84.70 million shares, up from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acadia Realty Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 51 Increased: 54 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report $-0.63 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 43.18% from last quarter’s $-0.44 EPS. After having $-0.68 EPS previously, Varonis Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -7.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 107,557 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series

Acadia Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , engages primarily in the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment, and management of retail properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The Company’s retail properties include neighborhood and community shopping centers, and mixed-use properties with retail components. It has a 62.59 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, it owned or had interests in, and operated 85 properties primarily in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $445,332 activity.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 43,805 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has risen 19.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M

More notable recent Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Acadia Realty Trust’s (NYSE:AKR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TopBuild Corp (BLD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Realty Trust’s Competitive Advantages Drive Strong Lease-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Acadia Realty Should Be On Your Watch List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.31M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust for 1.24 million shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc owns 1.45 million shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 1.14% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.76% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,970 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Faitelson Yakov sold $1.64 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold Varonis Systems, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 2 shares. Fmr Lc has 1.39M shares. Clearbridge Invs accumulated 0.05% or 883,113 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 1.99M shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt L P has 0.13% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 80,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 8,489 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bailard invested 0.06% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Citadel Advsrs holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 70,213 shares. Morgan Stanley has 28,560 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 1,023 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Invesco accumulated 509,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested in 180,379 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 262,562 were reported by Macquarie Group Ltd. Jennison Assocs Ltd holds 0.03% or 576,010 shares.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) At US$62.67? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Varonis System At $50, Earn 10.8% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Subscription Model Could Bring Almost 40% Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

Among 6 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Varonis Systems had 10 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Benchmark. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Craig Hallum. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by JMP Securities. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”.