Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Rose While G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Its Position; Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) as Market Valuation Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.68. About 243,019 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 40,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,955 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.01M, down from 396,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 551,433 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148 were reported by Motco. Toth Fin Advisory invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 29,227 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). East Coast Asset Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,143 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 6,547 shares. Natixis reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Iberiabank reported 5,195 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes stated it has 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Weiss Multi reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 6,007 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 5,432 shares stake. Synovus Fincl reported 402 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jun 10 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Broadridge Announces Innovations for the Updated European Shareholder Rights Directive – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust to Transfer Pioneering Private Equity Blockchain Technology Platform to Broadridge – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares to 579,920 shares, valued at $48.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76M for 19.05 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 20,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research invested in 16,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 94,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 136,455 shares. Illinois-based Coe Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.22% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Davidson Kempner Cap Lp reported 80,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated invested in 569,855 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 149,539 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 3,549 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 180,379 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 168,976 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 17 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Connecticut-based Paw Cap has invested 1.48% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).