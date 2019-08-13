Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Price Rose While G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.21 Million; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Stake by $377,832

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 81,593 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $177.57. About 3.23 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Incline Global Ltd has 127,306 shares for 3.99% of their portfolio. Btc Capital Management invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Comml Bank Of Stockton has 2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.71 million are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Graham Cap Lp invested in 240,000 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 112,690 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Co has 4.9% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ipg Invest Limited Liability Com reported 5,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 4,843 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Barr E S And holds 1,951 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 363,740 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Com owns 0.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 532,160 shares. Select Equity Grp Inc LP owns 89,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.98% stake. 11,368 were accumulated by Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares to 78,331 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,377 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares to 247,909 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 131,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,310 are owned by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 18,471 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 796,303 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 454 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). S Squared Ltd Liability Com invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bancorp Of Mellon reported 128,579 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 53,718 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 62,781 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd has 17,610 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 25,000 were reported by Paw Corp. Carroll Financial accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Mgmt Associates Ny has invested 0.46% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

