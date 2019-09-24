Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shares Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $305,000; As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $303,600

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 162,702 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 3.13M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Technology owns 0.49% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 18,307 shares. North American Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Interstate State Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,413 shares. 58,440 are held by Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 5,903 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.34% or 990,864 shares. York Capital Management Global Ltd Liability invested 9.71% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Finance Architects Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 986 shares. Sigma Planning reported 8,095 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.23% or 7,416 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 6,055 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.27% or 14,905 shares. Texas-based Callahan Advsr has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Star Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 3,475 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 2.08M shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited stated it has 28,954 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 896,351 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 4 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 16,605 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 28,760 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 27,762 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 10,424 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 1,396 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). First Tru Advisors LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

