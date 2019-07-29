Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shareholder Prudential Financial Has Raised Its Position by $2.00 Million as Stock Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Raised Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $2.65 Million

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 446.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 33,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 7,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 271,920 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 49,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 6.01 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 601,595 shares to 552,968 shares, valued at $55.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 194 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Cadian Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 502,100 shares. Herald Ltd stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 94,820 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 26,247 shares. Jane Street Lc invested in 27,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson has 37 shares. Interest Gru has 18,005 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 37,490 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Com. 8,489 are held by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 168,976 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis Launches Certified Administrator Training and Elite Program to Support Customers Focused on Data-Centric Cybersecurity – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Every Employee Can Access 17 Million Files, Warns Varonis 2019 Global Data Risk Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 386,648 shares. Moreover, Botty Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,565 shares. Thompson Mgmt Inc has 1.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 187,288 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,888 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc invested in 14,618 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). John G Ullman & Associates owns 24,100 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc owns 41,384 shares. Andra Ap invested in 138,300 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 3.25M shares. Scott & Selber invested in 51,368 shares. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,460 shares. First Bancshares reported 216,931 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 19,483 shares to 537,917 shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,134 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give up on Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.