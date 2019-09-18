Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $305,000 as Stock Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined While Amg National Trust Bank Cut Its Position by $1.23 Million

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 186,472 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 16,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 50,724 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 66,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.75 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Never Plans to Acquire Qualcomm Before It Completes Redomiciliation; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci (TUR) by 55,939 shares to 76,739 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ICF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 42,776 shares. Delta Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.9% or 39,635 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 19,600 shares. Bruni J V And owns 144,885 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 4.60M shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 13,433 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Axa, France-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 6,244 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Ins Company owns 0.87% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 427,500 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Co owns 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,361 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 3.95% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 1.66M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.03% or 83,350 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.09% or 4,250 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 50 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 320,608 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 27,762 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Woodstock Corp reported 4,886 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,438 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.28% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 189,786 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. North Run Cap LP reported 8.19% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Quantbot Technologies LP reported 12,706 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 30,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 133,400 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaia Inc New by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.