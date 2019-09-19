Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Holding; Globus Med (GMED) Holder Nuance Investments Boosted Stake by $41.71 Million

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 190,583 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 307.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 993,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.67 million, up from 323,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 376,411 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sirios Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.95% or 237,806 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De owns 76,663 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc stated it has 387,215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 3,575 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 37 shares stake. Macquarie Group Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 265,609 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 8,983 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 133,400 shares. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 110,665 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 57,185 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,395 shares to 2,249 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 286,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,263 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).