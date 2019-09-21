Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Valuation Rose While Advent International Cut Its Position by $450.00 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 7,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 55,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, down from 63,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 196,607 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.50 million, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 1.75 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.11% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ameriprise owns 155,629 shares. Peoples Financial Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 6,813 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 13,376 shares. British Columbia Inv owns 54,102 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 10.06M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) owns 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 1,910 shares. Crystal Rock accumulated 29,650 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Advisory Ser Network Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 7,273 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 11,849 shares to 108,745 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 88,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 39,250 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Llc owns 16,605 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.12% or 110,665 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 5,331 shares. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 18,996 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Company owns 76,157 shares. Tremblant Gru reported 1.5% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 16,959 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 45,657 shares. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 98,179 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group Inc One Trading LP reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 2,200 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc.