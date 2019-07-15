Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; Cs Mckee LP Raised 3M Company (MMM) Position by $869,400

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 279,343 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Telos has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,042 shares. 1,350 were reported by Cabot. Parnassus Ca accumulated 3.52 million shares or 2.89% of the stock. 4,730 were accumulated by Conestoga Lc. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 35,603 shares. Moreover, Thomas Story Son Limited Liability has 4.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Diker Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,935 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 896,442 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 9,230 shares. 111,370 are held by Sei Invs Com. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.01% or 13,538 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87M. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tremblant Capital holds 0.98% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 283,839 shares. Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.29% or 149,539 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Artisan Prtnrs Partnership reported 322,326 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 62,781 were reported by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Etrade Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,530 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,407 shares. 111,330 are held by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 50 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 11,310 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.07% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 13,552 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 0% stake. Ameritas Prns Inc owns 2,331 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 133,000 shares to 173,000 shares, valued at $20.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 607,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).