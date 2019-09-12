Varonis Sys (VRNS) Share Value Rose While Menta Capital Upped Its Position; Lendingclub (LC) Valuation Declined While Foundation Capital Decreased by $4.50 Million Its Holding

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 105.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 5,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 11,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 5,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 503,638 shares traded or 60.55% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Foundation Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corporation (LC) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Capital Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 10.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23 million, down from 11.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 582,047 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Believes That the Allegations in the FTC’s Complaint Are Legally and Factually Unwarranted; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 12/04/2018 – LendingClub Announces Bahman Koohestani as Chief Technology Officer; 25/04/2018 – FTC CHARGES LENDINGCLUB WITH DECEIVING CONSUMERS; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LENDINGCLUB; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2018 Rev $680M-$705M; 23/04/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the In re LendingClub Securities Litigation; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 2, 2018 (LC); 26/04/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of LendingClub Investors; 28/03/2018 – LendingClub: Susan Athey Has Joined as the Newest Member of Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold LC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 217.21 million shares or 37.21% less from 345.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 48,570 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 167,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 377,147 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 39,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 18.01 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc reported 3,071 shares stake. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 209,145 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 243,052 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) or 10,293 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp owns 250,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 368,887 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 148,657 shares.

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. LC’s profit will be $871,812 for 372.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 6,339 shares to 15,260 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 52,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,146 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Lc reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Ameriprise holds 91,315 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 85 shares. Kistler reported 303 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Service Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Psagot Invest House has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 256,504 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,651 shares. Renaissance owns 73,700 shares. New York-based G2 Inv Prns Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.08% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).