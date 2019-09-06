Varonis Sys (VRNS) Market Value Rose While P-A-W Capital Lowered Its Stake; Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Holding by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 188,555 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Ecosystem Structure May Be Its Most Underrated Advantage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb Assocs holds 2.88% or 121,641 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Llc has 1.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 111,656 shares. Moreover, Polen Capital Lc has 7.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9.12M shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 110,260 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,834 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc owns 109,073 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.6% or 3,315 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,513 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.4% or 47,118 shares. Essex Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 127 shares. Fiera Capital has 0.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 885,955 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc holds 52,408 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Natl Pension reported 1.72M shares. Halsey Associates Ct invested 4.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 18,500 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares to 25,014 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 2,200 shares. Bailard owns 15,950 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 187,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Lc invested in 0% or 20,047 shares. Woodstock Corporation holds 0.05% or 4,886 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 6,407 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.07% or 477,400 shares in its portfolio. Paw Cap Corp has 25,000 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Tremblant Group Inc stated it has 283,839 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Capital Mgmt Assocs Ny holds 5,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 4,368 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 38,450 shares.