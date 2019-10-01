Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Has Lifted Stake; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Share Value Rose, Holder Banbury Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.00 Million

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 111,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 395,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, up from 283,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 205,561 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,454 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07 million, down from 124,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $303.52. About 251,596 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 55.79 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $302.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 87,046 shares to 336,867 shares, valued at $30.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 68,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 197,065 shares to 547,300 shares, valued at $80.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 40,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,073 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.