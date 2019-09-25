Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Has Increased Its Position by $6.81 Million; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $866,754

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 111,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 395,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, up from 283,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.23. About 201,090 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 169.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 16,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 25,507 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 9,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 65,992 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech reported 4,200 shares stake. 67,910 were accumulated by Beacon Grp. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 23,417 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 42,431 shares stake. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 136,400 shares. American Int Group holds 87,346 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Assetmark Inc holds 313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 303,160 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,808 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 377,202 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 35,957 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 59,489 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & owns 1,300 shares.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $347,549 activity. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. 2,000 shares valued at $105,080 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Thursday, March 28. On Friday, May 10 the insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was made by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 5,326 shares to 29,866 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (Call) (NYSE:MLM) by 29,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 256,504 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.16% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 189,786 shares. Paw Cap holds 1.34% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 638,362 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications New York owns 8,983 shares. Next Fincl Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 175,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 0.04% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 133,400 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 67 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 265,609 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 73,700 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 1,396 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

