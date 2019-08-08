Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Stake Held by Nuveen Asset Management Llc

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 19,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 451,901 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91M, up from 432,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 49,130 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 263,381 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 451,901 shares. 4,728 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 13,288 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory owns 12,054 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 266,337 were reported by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp. Matarin Mngmt invested in 140,157 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 188 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 2,090 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 45,318 shares. Blackrock Inc has 2.21 million shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 17 shares. 12 are owned by Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.03% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) or 17,884 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10,951 shares to 91,597 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,867 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.