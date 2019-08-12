Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder Eventide Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Pcm (PCMI) Stock Value Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $5.30 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 216,682 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05M, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 220,702 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 313,889 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 37,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mgmt Assoc owns 5,000 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). North Run Capital LP stated it has 7.32% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Kistler has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Coe Management Limited holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 17,610 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 28,800 shares. 17 are owned by Carroll Financial Assoc Inc. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.22% or 796,303 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Com has 5,100 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.70M shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 259,531 shares to 796,356 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 76,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,584 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS).