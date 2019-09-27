Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder Bailard Cut Its Holding by $420,900 as Share Price Rose; Anderson Hoagland & Co Increases Position in General Electric (GE)

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 9,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561,000, down from 15,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 303,916 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 136,215 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 102,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 36.65 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 76,169 shares to 152,916 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

