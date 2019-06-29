Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Lowered Holding by $407,284 as Share Price Rose

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 66.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 13,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.12 million shares traded or 15.78% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 72,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 99,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 330,878 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS)

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Cantel Medical’s Mixed Q3 Results – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight highlights Brighthouse in Q1 letter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Award redemptions now available through Aer Lingus, giving Alaska Mileage Plan members more travel options to Europe – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.51M for 7.74 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,898 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 11,102 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 421,388 shares. 2.15 million were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability. James Rech reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 111,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Tru LP invested in 0% or 8,685 shares. Qs Lc holds 1,193 shares. Blackrock Inc has 6.75 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Timessquare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 1.32M shares. Mariner Ltd Company invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Caxton Limited Partnership owns 9,347 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Todd Asset Management Ltd reported 466,865 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY) by 1,389 shares to 12,952 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 31,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC).

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis to Present at December Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy Varonis System At $50, Earn 10.8% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP owns 0.07% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 17,643 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 28,800 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 0.06% or 11,000 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Virtu Fincl invested in 5,130 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 111,330 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 62,781 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.15% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Menta Capital Lc stated it has 5,456 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 10 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 6 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp accumulated 16,400 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Changyou Com Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 25,400 shares to 39,300 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 134,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc Com (NASDAQ:VCYT).