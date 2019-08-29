Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Valuation Declined While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position; Idacorp (IDA) Holding Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.61. About 320,552 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 32,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 129,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86B, up from 96,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 189,252 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 16,450 shares to 160,440 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,244 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

