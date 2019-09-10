Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Price Declined While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $1.15 Million; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Value Rose, Holder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Trimmed Position by $963,964

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 9,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 62,301 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 71,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 3.81 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 693,077 shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares to 61,097 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $106.54M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian Medical Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian takes out CyberHeart – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Expands Cancer Care Solutions Portfolio with Interventional Oncology Acquisitions – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 2,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 1,601 shares stake. Stone Run Ltd Co accumulated 0.5% or 7,135 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 76,041 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 258 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 6 shares. 226,402 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 870 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 166 were accumulated by Community National Bank Na. Blair William Communication Il owns 5,635 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs Co has 0.47% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Martin Investment Lc reported 2,210 shares. Peddock Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 90 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 3,042 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,102 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 462,800 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co reported 38,985 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 2,590 shares. Olstein Cap LP reported 65,800 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet North America owns 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,600 shares. Hendley reported 59,550 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Vantage Invest Ltd Co owns 74,307 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,652 shares.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Short Term Income Fd. #65 (FSTIX) by 46,086 shares to 8.60 million shares, valued at $72.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (NYSE:HAL) by 22,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.