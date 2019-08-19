Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Declined While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.38 Million; Kornitzer Capital Management Lowered Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position as Shares Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 97,242 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 69,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 331,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62M, down from 400,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 281,834 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 17,604 shares to 35,086 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 36,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,951 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $111.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

