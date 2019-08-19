Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Trimmed Position

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 105,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 343,431 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 448,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 814,249 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 138,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62M, down from 140,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.43. About 133,522 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR)

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.89 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Herlev University Hospital Treats First Patient in Denmark on Varian Halcyon System – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian to Provide Mobile Technology to Cancer Patients Across Tennessee – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Installs Cyclotron for ProBeam Proton Therapy System at Hefei Ion Medical Center in China – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,627 shares to 339,846 shares, valued at $64.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 14,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1,600 shares. Atika Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.41% or 49,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Tekla Management Lc has invested 0.15% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 5,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 126,819 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 14 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gru has invested 1.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 6,394 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 3,700 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 43,274 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 362,606 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 813 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 655 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication Limited has invested 0.83% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 98,981 shares to 497,699 shares, valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) by 30,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.59 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.