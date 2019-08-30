Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.38 Million; Medicines Co (MDCO) Shareholder Sarissa Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $23.09 Million as Stock Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 345,165 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 855,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.63 million, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 13/03/2018 – IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: 10 Predictions for Innovation, Spending Drivers and Societal Value of Medicines; 27/04/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR APRIL 2018; 13/03/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN CONFIRMS EXPECTS SALES OF NEW MEDICINES TO COMPENSATE OR OVERCOMPENSATE FOR FALLING REVENUE FROM PATENT-EXPIRED DRUGS FACING COMPETITION FROM BIOSIMILARS; 08/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. REACHES ENROLLMENT TARGET FOR ORION-10; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS CERTAIN OTHER PATIENTS MAY START NEW TREATMENT COURSES WITH ESMYA PROVIDED THEY HAVE REGULAR LIVER TESTS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Medicines Co; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO MDCO.O – APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER OF COMPANY

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 73,054 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $79.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.21M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

