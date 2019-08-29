Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.38 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Lincoln National Has Lifted by $670,608 Its Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 13,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,624 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 20,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 8.83 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 279,999 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian FQ1 earnings up 192% – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “Strategic buyers snatch up cancer drug developers | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Appoints Dr. Phil Febbo to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82 million for 21.27 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 73,054 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $79.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) by 65,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

