Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Lowered Position; Palestra Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $25.79 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 87,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 501,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.73 million, up from 413,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54 million shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 71,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, down from 95,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 721,265 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18M for 24.40 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.