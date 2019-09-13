Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Market Value Declined While Halsey Associates Has Decreased Position by $439,280; Barbara Oil Company Has Raised Its Visa (V) Holding by $458,450 as Stock Rose

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 30,731 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, down from 33,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.55. About 1.60M shares traded or 136.03% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $114.10M for 24.70 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,640 were reported by Cypress Cap Grp. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 242,374 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp invested in 365,180 shares. 11,919 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Com. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 79 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Inc has invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Montag And Caldwell Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Capital Inv Counsel has invested 0.21% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 45 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Korea Invest Corp reported 30,593 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 86,090 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.07% or 1.12 million shares. Castleark Management Ltd Llc has 19,690 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

