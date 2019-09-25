Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Market Value Declined While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cut Holding by $10.88 Million; Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holder Twin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $954,720

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 802,142 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 73.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 11,070 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 6,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 2.10 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 21,440 shares to 237,990 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,090 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Common (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 96,992 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 946,553 shares stake. Mutual Of America Llc stated it has 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,465 are owned by Carlson Mgmt. American Asset Inc invested in 0.6% or 4,268 shares. Conning holds 0.05% or 7,979 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sei Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 262,679 shares. California-based Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 18,193 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability has 325 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins reported 18,410 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 403,318 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 345,000 shares to 4.10M shares, valued at $470.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 38,036 shares. American Century has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 342,835 shares. Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 7,397 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 703 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Korea Corporation invested in 0.02% or 30,593 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.08% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc owns 1,511 shares. 219,189 are owned by Madison Inv Inc. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.14% or 5,371 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 1.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 26,162 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).