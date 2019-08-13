Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.15 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Connors Investor Services Trimmed Position by $9.58 Million

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 119,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 22,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 142,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 5.15 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 515,186 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 2,746 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,814 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0.05% or 418,768 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System accumulated 17,298 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or holds 34,545 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv reported 665 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 1.58 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 616,326 were reported by Citadel Advsr Lc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.08% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 52,846 shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 0.05% or 25,447 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 3,035 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82 million for 22.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.18 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 5,000 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 18,286 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 6,515 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Agf Investments reported 1.63M shares. Forbes J M And Llp stated it has 6,387 shares. Weiss Multi holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.5% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Grp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 22,690 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 15,274 shares. 4.28 million are held by Franklin Inc. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 80,588 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,489 shares. Pennsylvania has 112,559 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 3.34 million shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M.