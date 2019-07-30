Varian Medical Systems (UPS) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $22.29 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed by $12.16 Million Its Stake

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 289,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 297,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 45.17M shares traded or 101.70% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (UPS) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 158,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 1.09 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:VAR) by 31,817 shares to 72,252 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,609 are held by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated has 1.25% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 36,652 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.7% or 101,382 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 40,848 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 311 shares. Natixis holds 0.06% or 82,088 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.26% or 1.15 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,043 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 137,691 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 0.11% or 1.01 million shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 7,800 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 58,872 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.53 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 132,035 shares. The New York-based John G Ullman Assoc has invested 3.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rockland Tru Company has invested 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.76% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wagner Bowman reported 52,621 shares stake. Fairfield Bush And Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grassi Invest invested 1.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jag Limited Liability Com invested in 5,449 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 54,219 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 792,038 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Lc holds 1.39 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability has 3.71 million shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Co reported 92,489 shares. Associated Banc reported 1.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 83,795 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $76.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

