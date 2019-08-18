Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. 132 3.15 N/A 3.62 32.45 OraSure Technologies Inc. 10 2.68 N/A 0.02 347.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Varian Medical Systems Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc. OraSure Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Varian Medical Systems Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Varian Medical Systems Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than OraSure Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Varian Medical Systems Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. From a competition point of view, OraSure Technologies Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival OraSure Technologies Inc. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. OraSure Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares and 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58% OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 3.58% stronger performance while OraSure Technologies Inc. has -28.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats OraSure Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.