Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. 130 3.05 N/A 3.62 32.45 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 54 2.00 N/A 0.84 46.92

In table 1 we can see Varian Medical Systems Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Merit Medical Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Varian Medical Systems Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is currently more affordable than Merit Medical Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Merit Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Varian Medical Systems Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 97.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 3.58% stronger performance while Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.