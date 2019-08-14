Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Varian Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.10% 10.90% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Varian Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. N/A 132 32.45 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Varian Medical Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

$174 is the consensus price target of Varian Medical Systems Inc., with a potential upside of 61.02%. The potential upside of the peers is 32.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Varian Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Varian Medical Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Varian Medical Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Varian Medical Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s rivals beat Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.