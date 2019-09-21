Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. 128 3.36 N/A 3.62 32.45 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.82 N/A 0.16 122.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Varian Medical Systems Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. BioLife Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Varian Medical Systems Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Varian Medical Systems Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. BioLife Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Varian Medical Systems Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Varian Medical Systems Inc. has an average target price of $148.75, and a 26.56% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of BioLife Solutions Inc. is $22, which is potential 6.08% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Varian Medical Systems Inc. seems more appealing than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Varian Medical Systems Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 47.7%. 0.2% are Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc. has weaker performance than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors BioLife Solutions Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.