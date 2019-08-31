Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Comparing side by side

Both Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. 130 3.05 N/A 3.62 32.45 AtriCure Inc. 30 4.97 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Varian Medical Systems Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Varian Medical Systems Inc. and AtriCure Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AtriCure Inc.’s beta is 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, AtriCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. AtriCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Varian Medical Systems Inc. and AtriCure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Varian Medical Systems Inc. has a 64.26% upside potential and an average target price of $174. Meanwhile, AtriCure Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential upside is 35.09%. The data provided earlier shows that Varian Medical Systems Inc. appears more favorable than AtriCure Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares and 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. shares. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of AtriCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58% AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc. has weaker performance than AtriCure Inc.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors AtriCure Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.