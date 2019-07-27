Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stock Price Declined While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Increased by $689,208 Its Holding; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Citizens & Northern Lifted Position by $607,905

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 324.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,394 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $906,000, up from 1,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 886,585 shares traded or 69.24% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,258 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 30,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 48,754 shares to 512,332 shares, valued at $63.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 19,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,900 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 43,274 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,170 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc. Sfe Counsel accumulated 24,302 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cwm Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Regions Fin reported 3,544 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research Incorporated reported 200,355 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,498 shares. 190 are held by Duncker Streett And Company. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Disciplined Growth Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 745,296 shares. Bessemer Group, New Jersey-based fund reported 376 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 24 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.06% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 10.16 million shares. Robecosam Ag reported 1,600 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim owns 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 60,249 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 20,119 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0% or 29 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,703 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 1.77% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5.57 million shares. Nomura holds 17,816 shares. Cordasco Financial Network reported 3,733 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited has invested 0.44% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hexavest accumulated 0.87% or 854,423 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Bank & Trust & Of Newtown has invested 0.36% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mar Vista Inv Prns holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,050 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.11% or 41,689 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Llc reported 16,952 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of stock was sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.