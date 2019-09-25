Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $341,360 as Shares Declined; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Declined, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Its Holding

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 2,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 23,141 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, down from 25,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 802,142 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 5,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 175,499 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.75M, up from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 1.21M shares traded or 24.65% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Cap holds 2,800 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation holds 30,593 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 8,956 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited invested in 7,560 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,685 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 2,133 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 11 shares. Fort Point Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,718 shares. Estabrook Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Fort LP has 13,667 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Israel-based Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Covington Cap reported 1,100 shares. Kcm Advisors Lc holds 20,426 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 570,693 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19M for 24.23 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,941 shares to 156,525 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,901 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 4,773 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 2,173 are owned by Syntal Cap Ltd Liability. British Columbia Inv holds 37,240 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,492 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 127,305 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0.01% or 317,214 shares. 6,000 are owned by Art Advsr Ltd. Westpac Corporation reported 50,222 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company reported 1,839 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,139 shares. Captrust Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 291 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 221,104 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc reported 30,135 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).