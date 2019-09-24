Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder Capital Counsel Increased Holding by $7.59 Million; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Rose, Tiger Management Has Cut Position by $9.35 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 275,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 414,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 689,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 2.57M shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 55,794 shares as the company's stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 369,339 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.28M, up from 313,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 634,643 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Partners invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,849 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 20,400 are held by Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt. Rbf Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 21,131 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Pinnacle Llc reported 6,020 shares stake. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Barnett & Company invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 7,450 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 30,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cap Management Associates stated it has 1.06% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Pnc Financial Ser has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Morgan Stanley has 0.07% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 8.17M shares.