Varian Med Sys (VAR) Share Value Declined While Amp Capital Investors LTD Raised Holding; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 6,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 57,418 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 50,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 158,776 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 70,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 66,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.45. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 0.03% or 340,724 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.14% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 19,910 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 9,817 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 3.25% or 313,545 shares. Amp Cap invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 21,071 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 178,704 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. South State stated it has 0.26% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Manhattan invested in 5,970 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 2,000 shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 4,000 were accumulated by Fagan Inc. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 1.5% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 5.40 million shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27,515 shares to 203,411 shares, valued at $36.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 30,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 254,698 shares to 10,282 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 35,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,495 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.