Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position Maintained by Atika Capital Management Llc; Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Cut Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $11.83 Million as Valuation Declined

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 656,544 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 27,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 213,360 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.18M, down from 241,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $419. About 509,329 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 31/05/2018 – W RESOURCES – AS PART OF COMPLETION OF FUNDING, W HAS ISSUED 307.6 MLN WARRANTS ON PRO RATA BASIS TO EACH OF BLACKROCK FUNDS THAT PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. and Kyriba Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Optimize Liquidity Performance; 17/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 1% Position in Microgen Plc; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Income $1.38 Billion; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 20/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Mateos y Lago Confident on Equities With Earnings ‘Dynamism’ (Video); 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Peter Hayes Is a Little Bit Cautious on High-Yield (Video); 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Increased Cash Dividend to $2.88 and Had $335 Million of Share Repurchases in 1Q

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.77 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 7,985 shares. Cumberland accumulated 1,892 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 35,385 shares. Bangor State Bank has invested 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 2,023 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0.73% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Northeast invested in 32,140 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,329 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 20,030 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Lc stated it has 2,106 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 10,951 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 8.97M shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). North Star Invest Corp accumulated 1,430 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 109,294 shares to 556,629 shares, valued at $62.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 17,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Varian Medical Systems Is Tanking Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Appoints Dr. Phil Febbo to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.