Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding Held by Capital Counsel Llc; Chou Associates Management Has Increased Its Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stake by $1.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 313,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44M, up from 307,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 265,939 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR)

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 29.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 14.67 million shares traded or 114.82% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Current Thinking About Drug Development and Trial Design Issues Relevant to the Study of Sustained-Release ‘Depot’ Buprenorphine Products; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 17/04/2018 – ENDO GETS PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 11/04/2018 – U.S. judge schedules 2019 trial in opioid litigation; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics : FDA Panel Voted Not to Recommend Approval of NDA for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 255,093 shares. Asset has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 26,154 shares. Stone Run Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,135 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 4,498 are owned by Amg Funds Ltd Liability. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.28% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 34,545 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bridges Mgmt Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,520 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 51,417 are held by Parametrica Limited. Fund Sa holds 0.01% or 110,876 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 4.88M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 212,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 28,500 shares. 573,738 were reported by Bogle Invest Management Ltd Partnership De. Kepos LP holds 0.07% or 123,058 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.45 million shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 203,239 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.58M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 15,200 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 1.35M shares.