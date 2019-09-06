Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Stake by $1.16 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Lowered Position by $654,783

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 3.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 370,048 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44M, up from 361,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 244,169 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 1,922 shares to 1,946 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 9,644 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 20,629 are owned by Blue Fincl Capital. St Germain D J holds 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 188,948 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 31,386 shares. Vista has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.14% or 21,413 shares. Nuwave Limited has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 83,288 shares stake. Alyeska Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 416,697 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated reported 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.02% or 35,300 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Motco reported 105,149 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And Comm stated it has 6,400 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Hamel Associates, a New Jersey-based fund reported 51,150 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.64 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12,200 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $281.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).