Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Upped Its Position; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Cut Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $6.17 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 3.57M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 28,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 159,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.74M, up from 130,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 147,456 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78B and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 41,271 shares to 39,942 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 36,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,769 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc (Call).