Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holder Amg Funds Cut Its Stake; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Price Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $108.55. About 598,968 shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 88,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 10,525 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 98,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 2.10 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7,596 shares to 11,209 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management Inc holds 15,667 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc reported 35.18 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 2.94M shares. Conning stated it has 0.74% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 500,202 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 105,963 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 20,085 shares. Westpac Banking Corp owns 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 82,981 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 425 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 230,628 shares. 753,798 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 161,800 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83M for 21.71 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Management Inc has 0.61% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 3.09% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability has 0.65% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 138,433 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 745,296 are held by Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn. 168,454 are held by D E Shaw And Com. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 192,124 shares. Cannell Peter B And Company owns 139,136 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 357,690 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Suntrust Banks reported 27,787 shares. Moreover, Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 573 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.1% or 67,000 shares. Madison Investment reported 216,293 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 3,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.