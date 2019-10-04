Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Boosted Position by $710,192 as Stock Declined; Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Has Upped Holding

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 785.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 5,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 332,301 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.84M, up from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.89. About 210,706 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX)

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian Medical scoops up CTSI for $283M – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kirby Corporation Announces Date For 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Closes the Acquisition of the Cenac Marine Services Marine Transportation Fleet – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.