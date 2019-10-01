Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Holder Orrstown Financial Services Has Increased Position; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Trimmed Its Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $971,198 as Stock Declined

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 22,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 270,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, down from 293,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 10.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 785.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 5,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 214,048 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 8,169 shares to 2,931 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 4,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 270,899 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 50,813 shares. Atlanta Management L L C reported 1.14M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.34% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 3,198 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 20,957 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 2,767 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 16,700 shares stake. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 6,863 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 1,897 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Franklin holds 365,645 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market Equity Etf (VWO) by 21,357 shares to 242,828 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 291,839 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Modera Wealth Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,684 shares. Baxter Bros reported 17,210 shares. Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or accumulated 15,639 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 30,730 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.57% or 2.89 million shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 669,562 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 115,838 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Republic Intl has 1.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pacific Global Communications accumulated 57,249 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc has 4,414 shares. 19,401 are owned by Eagle Ridge Management. Moreover, Kistler has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.