Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Trimmed Position by $790,305 as Share Value Declined; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Its Resmed (RMD) Holding as Share Value Rose

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 100,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 105,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $106.73. About 546,518 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 20,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 35,856 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 56,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 228,828 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.50 million for 21.35 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap (Trc) stated it has 2,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 2,741 shares. Permanens Capital LP accumulated 200 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.05% or 25,447 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 205,097 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 0.39% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 44,121 shares. 172 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Davis R M invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bridges Investment stated it has 5,520 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Amica Retiree Medical holds 719 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 73,496 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 77,235 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares to 83,901 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,919 shares to 465,507 shares, valued at $115.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 48,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,986 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $123.09 million for 38.53 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.47% negative EPS growth.