Varex Imaging (VREX) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; Merrill Lynch Life Variable Annuity Separate Account C (PFG) Sentiment Is 0.98

Merrill Lynch Life Variable Annuity Separate Account C (PFG) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 186 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 189 sold and reduced positions in Merrill Lynch Life Variable Annuity Separate Account C. The investment professionals in our database reported: 194.29 million shares, down from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Merrill Lynch Life Variable Annuity Separate Account C in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 160 Increased: 123 New Position: 63.

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter's $0.34 EPS. VREX's profit would be $11.87 million giving it 24.72 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Varex Imaging Corporation's analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 126,400 shares traded. Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) has declined 21.70% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and makes X-ray imaging components. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Medical and Industrial. It has a 92.6 P/E ratio. The Medical segment designs, makes, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

More notable recent Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) news were published by:

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.35 per share. PFG’s profit will be $384.40M for 10.71 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by:

The stock increased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 789,916 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500.

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 20.06% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. for 18.14 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 221,449 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iowa State Bank has 2.17% invested in the company for 94,312 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 1.75% in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 89,792 shares.