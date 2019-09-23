Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

We are comparing Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.38 N/A 0.30 105.97 ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 35.83 N/A -12.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Varex Imaging Corporation and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Varex Imaging Corporation are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of ShockWave Medical Inc. is $33, which is potential -0.51% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Varex Imaging Corporation and ShockWave Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 69.8% respectively. About 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Varex Imaging Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.