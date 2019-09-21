Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.38 N/A 0.30 105.97 Digirad Corporation 6 0.10 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Varex Imaging Corporation and Digirad Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Varex Imaging Corporation. Its rival Digirad Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Varex Imaging Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Digirad Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.3% of Digirad Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Varex Imaging Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.6% of Digirad Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation had bullish trend while Digirad Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Digirad Corporation.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.