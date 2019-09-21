Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Since Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.38 N/A 0.30 105.97 Abiomed Inc. 254 10.97 N/A 5.61 49.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Varex Imaging Corporation and Abiomed Inc. Abiomed Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Varex Imaging Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Varex Imaging Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Abiomed Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Varex Imaging Corporation and Abiomed Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3% Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9%

Liquidity

Varex Imaging Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Abiomed Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Abiomed Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Varex Imaging Corporation and Abiomed Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Abiomed Inc. is $215, which is potential 11.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Varex Imaging Corporation and Abiomed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 89.8% respectively. 0.3% are Varex Imaging Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Abiomed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation had bullish trend while Abiomed Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Abiomed Inc. beats Varex Imaging Corporation.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.