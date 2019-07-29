Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Varex Imaging Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Varex Imaging Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Varex Imaging Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.90% 1.30% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Varex Imaging Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation N/A 31 62.31 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Varex Imaging Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Varex Imaging Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

With average target price of $42, Varex Imaging Corporation has a potential upside of 33.04%. The peers have a potential upside of 65.85%. Varex Imaging Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Varex Imaging Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -5.26% -10.44% -7.52% 7.09% -21.7% 23.14% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Varex Imaging Corporation are 2.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Varex Imaging Corporation’s peers have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Varex Imaging Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Dividends

Varex Imaging Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.